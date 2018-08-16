Engineers Gate Manager LP Lowers Stake in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (ECHO)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lessened its holdings in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,271 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Echo Global Logistics were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares during the period. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 23,958 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,092,000. 96.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ECHO opened at $32.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $939.23 million, a P/E ratio of 49.02, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.57. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $34.83.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $635.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.26 million. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 9.43%. Echo Global Logistics’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. research analysts forecast that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 12,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $361,329.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,947,290.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Rogers sold 4,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $136,155.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,263.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,301 shares of company stock valued at $5,079,239. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ECHO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research note on Friday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It uses a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs. The company offers services in various transportation modes, such as truckload, less-than truckload, small parcel, inter-modal, domestic air, and expedited and international.

