Enerplus (ERF) PT Lowered to C$24.00 at National Bank Financial

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report issued on Monday morning. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC lowered their price target on Enerplus to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, July 20th. CSFB raised their price target on Enerplus from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Enerplus from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on Enerplus from C$20.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Enerplus from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$20.46.

TSE ERF opened at C$16.09 on Monday. Enerplus has a 52-week low of C$10.55 and a 52-week high of C$18.04.

The company also recently disclosed a aug 18 dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 27th. This represents a yield of 0.69%.

In related news, insider Nathan Douglas Fisher sold 4,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.95, for a total value of C$68,647.50. Also, insider Raymond John Daniels sold 29,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.40, for a total transaction of C$508,984.80. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,593 shares of company stock valued at $941,421.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. Its crude oil properties are located in the Fort Berthold region of North Dakota and the Elm Coulee field in Richland County, Montana; and crude oil Waterfloods in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada.

