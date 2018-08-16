Energen (EGN) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Energen Co. (NYSE:EGN)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $74.74, but opened at $76.27. Energen shares last traded at $76.23, with a volume of 173777 shares.

Specifically, insider David A. Godsey sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $336,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carl C. Icahn purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.63 per share, for a total transaction of $38,315,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,726,727 shares of company stock worth $268,281,858. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Energen alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EGN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Energen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Energen from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $98.00 target price on Energen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Energen in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Energen in a report on Thursday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.05.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 101.36 and a beta of 1.30.

Energen (NYSE:EGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Energen had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 35.43%. The firm had revenue of $339.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.78 million. equities analysts predict that Energen Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Energen in the second quarter worth about $124,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Energen in the second quarter worth about $188,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Energen in the second quarter worth about $196,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Energen in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Energen in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

About Energen (NYSE:EGN)

Energen Corporation, through its subsidiary, Energen Resources Corporation, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company has operations within the Midland Basin, the Delaware Basin, and the Central Basin Platform areas of the Permian Basin in west Texas and New Mexico.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Energen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.