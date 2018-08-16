Energen Co. (EGN) Insider Carl C. Icahn Acquires 200,000 Shares of Stock

Energen Co. (NYSE:EGN) insider Carl C. Icahn acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.57 per share, for a total transaction of $14,314,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE EGN traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.49. The company had a trading volume of 187,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,172. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.36 and a beta of 1.30. Energen Co. has a 1 year low of $47.77 and a 1 year high of $78.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Energen (NYSE:EGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $339.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.78 million. Energen had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 6.83%. sell-side analysts forecast that Energen Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

EGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Energen from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Energen from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 target price on shares of Energen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Williams Capital cut shares of Energen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Energen in the second quarter worth $124,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energen in the second quarter worth $188,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energen in the second quarter worth $196,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Energen in the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energen in the second quarter worth $204,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energen

Energen Corporation, through its subsidiary, Energen Resources Corporation, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company has operations within the Midland Basin, the Delaware Basin, and the Central Basin Platform areas of the Permian Basin in west Texas and New Mexico.

