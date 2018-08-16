EncrypGen (DNA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.95 Million

EncrypGen (CURRENCY:DNA) traded up 20.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 16th. Over the last seven days, EncrypGen has traded 22.8% higher against the dollar. EncrypGen has a market capitalization of $3.95 million and $48,827.00 worth of EncrypGen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EncrypGen token can now be purchased for $0.0635 or 0.00000990 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, Cryptopia, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004660 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003435 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015627 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000319 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00268594 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00157674 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 58.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000196 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00011685 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 52.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00032072 BTC.

EncrypGen Token Profile

EncrypGen launched on June 1st, 2017. EncrypGen’s total supply is 70,978,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,219,914 tokens. The Reddit community for EncrypGen is /r/encrypgen . EncrypGen’s official website is www.encrypgen.com . EncrypGen’s official Twitter account is @encrypgen and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling EncrypGen

EncrypGen can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Cryptopia, OKEx and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EncrypGen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EncrypGen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EncrypGen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

