Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (ENTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.35 Million

Equities analysts expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) to post sales of $66.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $62.68 million and the highest is $68.74 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $75.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $205.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $202.10 million to $208.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $219.82 million per share, with estimates ranging from $172.45 million to $259.85 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm had revenue of $57.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.59 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENTA. BidaskClub raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.60.

Shares of ENTA stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $89.47. The company had a trading volume of 5,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,267. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $37.13 and a one year high of $127.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.20 and a beta of 0.92.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, insider Jay R. Luly sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.24, for a total value of $4,383,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 625,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,281,136.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Treasurer Paul J. Mellett sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $1,808,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 88,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,629,210.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,200 shares of company stock worth $7,298,970 over the last three months. 10.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 63,966.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The company's research and development focuses on disease targets: hepatitis B virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and respiratory syncytial virus.

