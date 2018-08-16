Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt (EDN) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt (NYSE:EDN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt from an overweight rating to an equal rating and set a $26.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.75.

Get Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt alerts:

EDN opened at $27.80 on Monday. Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt has a fifty-two week low of $24.95 and a fifty-two week high of $63.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -27.80 and a beta of 1.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt during the 4th quarter valued at about $444,000. CarVal Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt during the 2nd quarter valued at about $292,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,156,000. 7.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt Company Profile

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima, a public service company, engages in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. It serves approximately 8.5 million people in the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and the northern part of the City of Buenos Aires through the concession of 4,637 square kilometers.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.