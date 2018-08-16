Embraer (ERJ) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ERJ. Zacks Investment Research lowered Embraer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Embraer from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Embraer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. William Blair reiterated a hold rating on shares of Embraer in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a hold rating and set a $25.50 price objective on shares of Embraer in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Embraer has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.63.

Shares of Embraer stock traded up $0.73 on Wednesday, hitting $19.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,771. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Embraer has a 1 year low of $18.29 and a 1 year high of $28.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.11.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.13). Embraer had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Embraer’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Embraer will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 28th were given a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. Embraer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in shares of Embraer by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 18,816,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $474,545,000 after purchasing an additional 87,470 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Embraer by 20.1% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,049,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $131,282,000 after purchasing an additional 846,162 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Embraer by 2.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,689,065 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,898,000 after purchasing an additional 99,688 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Embraer by 2.6% in the second quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,645,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,970,000 after purchasing an additional 41,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Embraer by 11.5% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,628,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,339,000 after acquiring an additional 168,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.71% of the company’s stock.

About Embraer

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jets, and Other Related Businesses segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

