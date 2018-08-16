ELEKTA AB/ADR (EKTAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

ELEKTA AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Elekta AB is a human care company engaged in developing and selling clinical solutions for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. It develops tools and treatment planning systems for radiation therapy, radiosurgery and brachytherapy, as well as workflow enhancing software systems across the spectrum of cancer care. The Company’s offering is divided into five areas: Neuroscience, Oncology, Software, Brachytherapy and Services. Elekta AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded ELEKTA AB/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th.

OTCMKTS:EKTAY opened at $12.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 324.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.43. ELEKTA AB/ADR has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $14.43.

Elekta AB (publ) develops and sells clinical solutions for the treatment of cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers Leksell Gamma Knife, a system for cranial stereotactic radiosurgery; the Extend system for utilization of Leksell Gamma Knife Perfexion; and Leksell Stereotactic System for neurosurgery and biopsies.

