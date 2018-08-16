Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.81.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ERI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Nomura began coverage on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Eldorado Resorts to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ ERI opened at $45.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4,570.00 and a beta of 1.05. Eldorado Resorts has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $46.85.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $456.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.57 million. Eldorado Resorts had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Eldorado Resorts will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Roger P. Wagner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $443,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,759,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie Lepori sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,387 shares in the company, valued at $543,293.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Eldorado Resorts by 282.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $185,000. Bluestein R H & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 74.8% during the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eldorado Resorts, Inc, a gaming and hospitality company, owns and operates gaming facilities in Ohio, Louisiana, Nevada, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Mississippi, and Missouri. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a 814-room hotel, casino and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a 1,711-room themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a 1,571-room hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a 403-room, all suite art deco-style hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a 357-room hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

