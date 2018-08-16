Elcoin (EL) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $394.00

Elcoin (CURRENCY:EL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 16th. One Elcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0337 or 0.00000522 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Elcoin has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. Elcoin has a total market capitalization of $378,003.00 and approximately $394.00 worth of Elcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004577 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003408 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015460 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000309 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00267089 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00153324 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000163 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00011358 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427.37 or 0.06615245 BTC.

About Elcoin

Elcoin’s total supply is 20,935,289 coins and its circulating supply is 11,208,967 coins. Elcoin’s official Twitter account is @7elephantru and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elcoin’s official website is elcoin.space

Buying and Selling Elcoin

Elcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

