El Pollo LoCo (LOCO) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

News stories about El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. El Pollo LoCo earned a media sentiment score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the restaurant operator an impact score of 46.9339417220702 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised El Pollo LoCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised El Pollo LoCo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of El Pollo LoCo in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised El Pollo LoCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.20.

Get El Pollo LoCo alerts:

LOCO traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,986. El Pollo LoCo has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $447.86 million, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.35.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. El Pollo LoCo had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $111.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that El Pollo LoCo will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

El Pollo LoCo Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company specializes in offering flame-grilled chicken. As of July 24, 2018, it had approximately 480 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo LoCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo LoCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.