Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (EIGR) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer set a $26.00 target price on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush set a $53.00 price target on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

NASDAQ EIGR opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $101.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.68. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82). sell-side analysts predict that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Knott David M lifted its holdings in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 181.2% during the first quarter. Knott David M now owns 61,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 39,857 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 169.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 18,483 shares during the period. Unterberg Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 60.0% during the first quarter. Unterberg Capital LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $191,000. Institutional investors own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

About Eiger Biopharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

