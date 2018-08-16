EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Has $2.73 Million Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,340 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $2,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $195,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at $254,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at $277,000.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $129,685.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,691.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Baffi sold 5,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $543,165.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,743,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,874 shares of company stock worth $6,259,566. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

BMRN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.42.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $101.81 on Thursday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.81 and a 12 month high of $106.20. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of -151.96 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $372.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme that is used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Firdapse for Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.