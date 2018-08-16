EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Acquires Shares of 25,431 Ingevity Corp (NGVT)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. acquired a new stake in Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. owned 0.06% of Ingevity at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of Ingevity by 2.1% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 424,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,282,000 after acquiring an additional 8,910 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingevity by 3.6% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,897,000 after acquiring an additional 9,443 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingevity by 8.2% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 417,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,776,000 after acquiring an additional 31,642 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Ingevity by 16.5% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 33,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Ingevity by 2.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NGVT. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Ingevity to $89.00 and gave the company a “$90.05” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.33.

Shares of Ingevity stock opened at $96.69 on Thursday. Ingevity Corp has a 1 year low of $55.07 and a 1 year high of $101.67. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.13. Ingevity had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The business had revenue of $308.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Ingevity’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Ingevity Corp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells wood-based chemically activated carbon products primarily for gasoline vapor emission control systems.

