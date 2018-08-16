Edison International (EIX) Holdings Cut by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 476,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,327 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Edison International were worth $30,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Edison International by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 197,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,564,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 9,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 40,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

EIX stock opened at $68.15 on Thursday. Edison International has a 1 year low of $57.63 and a 1 year high of $83.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.17.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Edison International had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Edison International’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 2nd were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 29th. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 53.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EIX shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Edison International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Edison International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Edison International from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.07.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

