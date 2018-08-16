Eastside Distilling Inc (EAST) to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of ($0.36) Per Share, Zacks Investment Research Forecasts

Eastside Distilling Inc (NASDAQ:EAST) – Equities researchers at Zacks Investment Research reduced their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Eastside Distilling in a research report issued on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research analyst I. Gilson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Eastside Distilling’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($1.27) EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eastside Distilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

EAST opened at $7.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.48. Eastside Distilling has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $9.25.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. Eastside Distilling had a negative return on equity of 123.27% and a negative net margin of 145.79%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Eastside Distilling during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in Eastside Distilling by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 247,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 127,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eastside Distilling during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Glenbrook Capital Lp acquired 28,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $243,111.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

About Eastside Distilling

Eastside Distilling, Inc develops, manufactures, produces, and markets hand-crafted spirits in the United States. The company offers bourbon under the Burnside West End Blend, Burnside Oregon Oaked Bourbon, and Burnside Goose Hollow RSV Bourbon brand names; premium whiskey under the Barrel Hitch American Whiskey brand names; distinctive whiskey under the Cherry Bomb Whiskey and Marionberry Whiskey brand names; rum under the Below Deck Silver Rum, Below Deck Spiced Rum, Below Deck Coffee Rum, and Below Deck Ginger Rum brand names; and vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand name.

