Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in Umpqua Holdings Corp (UMPQ)

Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 425,025 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 133,462 shares during the quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $9,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UMPQ. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 135.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,006,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455,114 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the second quarter worth about $26,307,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the first quarter worth about $23,435,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 32.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,332,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,932,000 after purchasing an additional 569,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the first quarter worth about $10,702,000. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UMPQ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Umpqua in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Umpqua in a report on Friday, April 20th. Hovde Group set a $25.00 target price on Umpqua and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Umpqua from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Umpqua from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

UMPQ opened at $21.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.96. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $298.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.67 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 22.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

