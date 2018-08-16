Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Solar Capital Ltd. (SLRC)

Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 405,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,860 shares during the quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Solar Capital were worth $8,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Solar Capital in the first quarter valued at $228,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Solar Capital in the second quarter valued at $276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solar Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $347,000. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 86.2% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 24,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Solar Capital in the second quarter valued at $991,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $21.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Solar Capital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $19.70 and a 52-week high of $22.55. The firm has a market cap of $917.48 million, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Solar Capital had a net margin of 48.51% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $39.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.17 million. research analysts forecast that Solar Capital Ltd. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

SLRC has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine lowered Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Solar Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Solar Capital Ltd is a business development company that seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace & defense, automobile, banking, beverage, food & tobacco, buildings & real estate, broadcasting & entertainment, cargo transport, chemicals, plastics & rubber, containers, packaging & glass, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing, diversified financial services, electronics, farming & agriculture, finance, grocery, healthcare, education & childcare, home, office furnishings & durable consumer products, hotels, motels, inns & gaming, insurance, IT services, leisure, amusement & entertainment, machinery, mining, steel, iron & non-precious metals, personal & nondurable consumer products, personal, food &services, personal transportation, professional services, retail stores, software, telecommunications, textiles and leather, and utilities.

