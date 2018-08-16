Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 32,231 Shares of SAGE Therapeutics Inc (SAGE)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 582,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 32,231 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SAGE Therapeutics were worth $91,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SAGE. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $3,777,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $322,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 88,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,275,000 after buying an additional 16,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $843,000.

Shares of SAGE Therapeutics stock opened at $147.05 on Thursday. SAGE Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $59.57 and a 1 year high of $195.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.74 and a beta of 2.88.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $1.48. The business had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter. equities analysts anticipate that SAGE Therapeutics Inc will post -7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAGE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $198.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SAGE Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.19.

SAGE Therapeutics Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate comprises brexanolone, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that has completed III clinical trials for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD).

