Eagle Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 4.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 390,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,520 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $85,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, insider Giovani Twigge sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.37, for a total transaction of $332,305.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jacqueline Studer sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.98, for a total value of $99,740.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,699 shares of company stock worth $2,515,943. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $241.57 on Thursday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.09 and a 12 month high of $252.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -14.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.69.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. IDEXX Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 703.80% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $580.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $228.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.33.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. It operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

