Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 7,302 ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HACK. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 522.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 151,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,198,000 after buying an additional 127,311 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 168,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Financial Management lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Jackson Financial Management now owns 130,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after buying an additional 7,645 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 254.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 31.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after buying an additional 20,893 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HACK opened at $37.51 on Thursday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $39.67.

