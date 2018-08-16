Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $366,000 Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 11,166.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 118,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 117,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on PPG Industries from $124.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 20th. ValuEngine lowered PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PPG Industries from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.29.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $107.03 on Thursday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.36 and a 12 month high of $122.07. The company has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 32.71%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

