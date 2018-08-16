Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys New Holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 22,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 26.5% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 149,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 23.8% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 19,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 27,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PZA stock opened at $25.15 on Thursday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.84 and a 12 month high of $25.90.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0672 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%.

