Dynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.10.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Clarkson Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th.

Shares of DLNG stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $8.82. The stock had a trading volume of 32,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,177. The company has a market capitalization of $320.79 million, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $14.45.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.11 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.30%. equities research analysts predict that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.34%. Dynagas LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 26.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 221,372 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 45,866 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 138.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,601 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 23,601 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $199,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $893,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $891,000. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of March 9, 2018, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

