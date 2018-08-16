DXP Enterprises (DXPE) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has $54.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “DXP Enterprises, Inc. is a leading products and service distributor that adds value and total cost savings solutions to industrial customers throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico and Dubai. DXP provides innovative pumping solutions, supply chain services and maintenance, repair, operating and production (MROP) services that emphasize and utilize DXP’s vast product knowledge and technical expertise in rotating equipment, bearings, power transmission, metal working, industrial supplies and safety products and services. DXP’s breadth of MROP products and service solutions allows DXP to be flexible and customer-driven, creating competitive advantages for our customers. DXP’s business segments include Service Centers, Innovative Pumping Solutions and Supply Chain Services. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered DXP Enterprises from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded DXP Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th.

NASDAQ:DXPE opened at $45.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $809.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.70 and a beta of 2.50. DXP Enterprises has a 12-month low of $24.86 and a 12-month high of $49.50.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $311.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.10 million. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 2.31%. equities research analysts predict that DXP Enterprises will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DXP Enterprises news, CEO David R. Little sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.41, for a total transaction of $2,420,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cletus Davis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $40,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,336.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DXP Enterprises by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 619,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,670,000 after acquiring an additional 49,196 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in DXP Enterprises by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,014,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,468,000 after acquiring an additional 20,156 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in DXP Enterprises by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,023,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,848,000 after acquiring an additional 166,275 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in DXP Enterprises by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,100,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,848,000 after acquiring an additional 10,394 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in DXP Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

