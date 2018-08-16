DURECT (DRRX) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Accern Reports

News headlines about DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. DURECT earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the specialty pharmaceutical company an impact score of 47.0242828454272 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

DRRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of DURECT in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

Get DURECT alerts:

DRRX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.34. 305,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,885. DURECT has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $226.80 million, a P/E ratio of -44.67 and a beta of 1.12.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $3.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 million. equities analysts anticipate that DURECT will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and drug delivery programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for use as raw materials in their products for pharmaceutical and medical devices under the LACTEL brand.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.