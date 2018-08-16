Dupont Capital Management Corp Raises Holdings in Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 65.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth approximately $64,461,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 55.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 793,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,548,000 after buying an additional 284,628 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1,406.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,368,000 after buying an additional 281,207 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 19.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,496,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,791,000 after buying an additional 241,485 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth approximately $19,205,000. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Brian N. Schell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.30, for a total transaction of $541,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,473,590.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher R. Concannon bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $99.44 per share, for a total transaction of $994,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 152,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,167,185.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $94.65 on Thursday. Cboe Global Markets Inc has a 12 month low of $91.10 and a 12 month high of $138.54. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets Inc will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indexes. The U.S. Equities segment trades in listed cash equities; and provides exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services.

