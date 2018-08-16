Duluth Holdings Inc (DLTH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) to post $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Duluth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.16. Duluth reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Duluth will report full year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.83. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Duluth.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $100.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.23 million. Duluth had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 15.77%. Duluth’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DLTH shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Duluth in a research note on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Duluth from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Duluth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

In other Duluth news, Director Thomas George Folliard sold 2,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $41,493.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,864.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Allen L. Dittrich sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $104,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 200,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,245.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,032 shares of company stock worth $238,033. 74.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Duluth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Duluth by 233.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 6,514 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Duluth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Duluth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Duluth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $504,000. Institutional investors own 44.41% of the company’s stock.

Duluth stock opened at $26.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $744.50 million, a PE ratio of 39.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of -0.22. Duluth has a 1 year low of $15.13 and a 1 year high of $26.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

