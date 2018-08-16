Duke Energy Corp (DUK) Shares Sold by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC decreased its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 10.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 434.9% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter worth $110,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $122,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 125.8% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 137.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $81.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $57.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.10. Duke Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $91.80.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.9275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total value of $566,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,279 shares in the company, valued at $346,513.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total transaction of $40,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,248.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DUK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Howard Weil began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.63.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

