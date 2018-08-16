Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (D) Raised to Buy at Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Sunday. Desjardins also issued estimates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$67.99 million for the quarter.

