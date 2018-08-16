Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (RDY) Stake Lessened by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY) by 37.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,955 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDY. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 129,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 8,226 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 24,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 8,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

RDY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.51.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories stock opened at $32.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd has a twelve month low of $28.13 and a twelve month high of $39.96.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $549.32 million for the quarter. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 11.74%. equities research analysts forecast that Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

