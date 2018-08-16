Doyle Wealth Management Sells 20,366 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Doyle Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 7.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 260,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,366 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Doyle Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $20,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7,537.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,996,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,627,000 after acquiring an additional 6,904,657 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,200,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,257 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7,700.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,421,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,866 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,458,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,833 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,329,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,996,000 after acquiring an additional 644,267 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.22 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $77.83 and a 12 month high of $80.25.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

