Doyle Wealth Management Invests $287,000 in ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) Stock

Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 12,150.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ONEOK news, Director Brian L. Derksen acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.60 per share, with a total value of $101,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on OKE. ValuEngine raised shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ONEOK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $66.95 on Thursday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.65 and a 52-week high of $71.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. ONEOK had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th were paid a $0.825 dividend. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 187.50%.

ONEOK, Inc, through its general partner interests in ONEOK Partners, L.P., engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

