Doyle Wealth Management Acquires New Stake in Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)

Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 17,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 133.5% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 20,630,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $1,234,724,292.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eduardo Pelleissone sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.85, for a total value of $2,234,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $59.09 on Thursday. Kraft Heinz Co has a 1 year low of $54.11 and a 1 year high of $86.76. The company has a market cap of $72.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 40.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Co will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.42%.

Several research firms have commented on KHC. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price objective on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.25.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

See Also: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.