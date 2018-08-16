DowDuPont Inc (DWDP) Short Interest Down 17.1% in July

DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,586,647 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the July 13th total of 20,008,507 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,665,778 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

DWDP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on DowDuPont from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on DowDuPont from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on DowDuPont from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. MED reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of DowDuPont in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on DowDuPont from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.09.

NYSE DWDP opened at $66.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. DowDuPont has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $77.08.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $24.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. DowDuPont had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that DowDuPont will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. DowDuPont’s payout ratio is presently 44.71%.

In other news, CEO Edward D. Breen purchased 29,580 shares of DowDuPont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.61 per share, with a total value of $1,999,903.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew N. Liveris sold 268,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $18,503,909.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 518,095 shares of company stock valued at $35,702,234 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in DowDuPont in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new stake in DowDuPont in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in DowDuPont by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DowDuPont in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in DowDuPont in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. 69.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DowDuPont Company Profile

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

