Donald Notman Buys 12,500 Shares of Ocular Therapeutix Inc (OCUL) Stock

Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) CFO Donald Notman bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.29 per share, for a total transaction of $78,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,817. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:OCUL traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $6.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,551. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.11. Ocular Therapeutix Inc has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $8.28.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.35 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 143.32% and a negative net margin of 2,814.72%. equities research analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix Inc will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

OCUL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $22.00 target price on Ocular Therapeutix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 22.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 8,181 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 13.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 11,276 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,418,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after buying an additional 11,293 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 39.3% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. Its lead product candidates include DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) for the treatment of post-surgical ocular pain and inflammation, allergic conjunctivitis, and dry eye diseases; and OTX-TP (travoprost insert) for the reduction of intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

