Dominion Energy Midstream Partners (DM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners (NYSE:DM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, LP is a Delaware limited partnership company. Its portfolio consist of natural gas terminaling, processing, storage, transportation and related assets. Dominion Energy Midstream Partners LP, formerly known as Dominion Midstream Partners LP, is headquartered in Richmond, Va. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Dominion Energy Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut Dominion Energy Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Dominion Energy Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Scotiabank cut Dominion Energy Midstream Partners from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Dominion Energy Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.75.

DM opened at $15.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy Midstream Partners has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $34.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.95.

Dominion Energy Midstream Partners (NYSE:DM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07. Dominion Energy Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 114.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Midstream Partners will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.351 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.80%. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Dominion Energy Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 73,577 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy Midstream Partners by 89.6% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy Midstream Partners by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,056 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy Midstream Partners by 6.4% in the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 80,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Dominion Energy Midstream Partners by 10.1% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 5,017 shares during the last quarter. 35.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dominion Energy Midstream Partners

Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, LP owns liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminalling, storage, regasification, and transportation assets. It owns and operates LNG terminalling and storage facility located on the Chesapeake Bay in Lusby, Maryland. The company also operates an interstate pipeline in South Carolina and southeastern Georgia comprising natural gas system consisting of approximately 1,500 miles of transmission pipeline and 5 compressor stations with approximately 34,500 installed compressor horsepower.

