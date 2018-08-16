Diodes Incorporated (DIOD) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 304,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Diodes worth $9,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIOD. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 888,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,076,000 after purchasing an additional 46,873 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,870,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,189,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,231,000 after purchasing an additional 12,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. 76.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIOD opened at $37.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.60. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $26.09 and a 1-year high of $38.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Diodes had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $304.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.00 million. analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 4,389 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $167,001.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 619,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,579,318.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director C H. Chen sold 3,480 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $118,354.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 479,679 shares in the company, valued at $16,313,882.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,412 shares of company stock worth $2,553,895. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIOD shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Diodes from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diodes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

