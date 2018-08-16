Dimension Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (FB)

Dimension Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) by 43.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,519 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 43,370 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,653,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 2.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC boosted its position in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC now owns 655 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Trust Co. boosted its position in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 2.3% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 13,327 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 457,000 shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.23, for a total transaction of $83,736,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $10,296,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,625,025 shares of company stock worth $2,642,048,535 in the last ninety days. 16.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.46.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock opened at $179.53 on Thursday. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock has a 12-month low of $149.02 and a 12-month high of $218.62. The firm has a market cap of $523.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.40.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The social networking company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). Facebook, Inc. Common Stock had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 39.31%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. Common Stock will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

