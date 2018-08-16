DigitalGlobe (DGI) Receives News Impact Score of 0.05

Media stories about DigitalGlobe (NYSE:DGI) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. DigitalGlobe earned a media sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the technology company an impact score of 45.8607911830501 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of DGI stock remained flat at $$34.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday. DigitalGlobe has a 1-year low of $23.95 and a 1-year high of $35.95.

DigitalGlobe

DigitalGlobe, Inc is a provider of Earth imagery, data and analysis. The Company’s imagery solutions and other services support a range of uses, including mission-planning, mapping and analysis, environmental monitoring, oil and gas exploration and infrastructure management. The Company’s imagery solutions and other services are sourced from its own satellite constellation and third-party providers.

