Diebold Nixdorf (DBD) Stock Price Up 9%

Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) shares rose 9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.10 and last traded at $5.07. Approximately 135,644 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,661,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

DBD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Diebold Nixdorf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.57 million, a PE ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 2.04.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Diebold Nixdorf had a positive return on equity of 10.58% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf Inc will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gale S. Fitzgerald bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.59 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 33.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,565,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657,302 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 47.1% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,872,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,618 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 21.1% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,420,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,881,000 after purchasing an additional 596,366 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 43.8% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,287,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,341,000 after purchasing an additional 697,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,864,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,645 shares during the last quarter.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile (NYSE:DBD)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates in three segments: Services, Software, and Systems. The Services segment provides product-related services, such as first and second line maintenance, preventive maintenance, and on-demand services; and managed and outsourcing services, including store lifecycle management, self-service fleet management, branch lifecycle management, automated teller machine (ATM) as-a-service, and managed mobility services, as well as cash management services.

