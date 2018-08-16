Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. OTR Global raised shares of Dicks Sporting Goods to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $38.70 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.44.

NYSE DKS opened at $36.19 on Thursday. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $23.88 and a 12 month high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.47.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 30th. The sporting goods retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Dicks Sporting Goods will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,031,950 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $246,469,000 after buying an additional 87,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,071,157 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $143,514,000 after buying an additional 797,195 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 302.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,155,441 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $111,229,000 after buying an additional 2,370,857 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 268.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,603,116 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $91,238,000 after buying an additional 1,897,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,027,583 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $71,067,000 after buying an additional 366,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

About Dicks Sporting Goods

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

