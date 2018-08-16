Diana Shipping (DSX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a $4.50 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.94% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services. They specialize in transporting dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Diana Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Diana Shipping from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Diana Shipping currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.79.

Shares of DSX stock opened at $4.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.75 million, a P/E ratio of -5.09, a PEG ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.24. Diana Shipping has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $5.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hosking Partners LLP increased its position in Diana Shipping by 27.1% in the first quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 4,844,391 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,521 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Diana Shipping by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,258,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 387,500 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Diana Shipping by 26.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,028,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 216,929 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Diana Shipping by 149.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 886,458 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 530,571 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Diana Shipping by 329.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 309,874 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 237,727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.59% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as steel products, cement, and fertilizers through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of 50 dry bulk carriers, including 22 Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, 5 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels.

