Diamondback Energy (FANG) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

FANG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. They set a buy rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $166.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $151.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.00. 45,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.62. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $85.73 and a 1 year high of $138.25.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $526.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.57 million. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 33.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.43%.

In other news, insider Michael L. Hollis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.85, for a total value of $644,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.46, for a total transaction of $106,878.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,897 shares in the company, valued at $885,988.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14,557.1% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 995 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Its activities are primarily focused on the Wolfcamp, Spraberry, Clearfork, Bone Spring, and Cline formations.

