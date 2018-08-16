Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in First Horizon National Corp (FHN)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,785,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,376 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon National were worth $31,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FHN. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon National during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,083,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 32.4% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 9,069,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,494 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon National during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,997,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon National during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,940,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 86.2% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,953,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,782,000 after purchasing an additional 904,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon National alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FHN shares. Hovde Group upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of First Horizon National in a research note on Friday, July 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of First Horizon National from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $18.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92. First Horizon National Corp has a 12-month low of $15.84 and a 12-month high of $20.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.24%.

In related news, Chairman D Bryan Jordan purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.76 per share, for a total transaction of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 611,832 shares in the company, valued at $10,866,136.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott M. Niswonger purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.20 per share, with a total value of $1,820,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 639,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,637,134.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,352,400. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About First Horizon National

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.