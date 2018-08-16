Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,055 Shares of W. R. Grace & Co (GRA)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) by 51.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Grace & Co were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 17.9% during the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 7.0% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 15.8% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 8,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 1.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 16.8% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,251 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W. R. Grace & Co alerts:

NYSE GRA opened at $70.31 on Thursday. W. R. Grace & Co has a 52 week low of $58.48 and a 52 week high of $77.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.29.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $485.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.76 million. W. R. Grace & Co had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 84.83%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that W. R. Grace & Co will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. W. R. Grace & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.24%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GRA shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $82.00 target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co to $89.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. W. R. Grace & Co currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

W. R. Grace & Co Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and other petroleum-based products; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Grace & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Grace & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.