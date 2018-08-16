DexCom (DXCM) Hits New 12-Month High at $127.63

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $127.63 and last traded at $127.58, with a volume of 74355 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $123.69.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer set a $125.00 price target on shares of DexCom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of DexCom to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.19.

The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.62 and a beta of 0.05.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. DexCom had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $242.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Moy sold 59,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $5,474,168.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,511 shares in the company, valued at $6,335,897.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 11,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.22, for a total transaction of $1,375,258.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,061 shares of company stock worth $17,393,572 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the second quarter worth approximately $617,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in DexCom in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,967,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its stake in DexCom by 50.7% in the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 46,199 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after purchasing an additional 15,552 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in DexCom by 164.8% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 569,331 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,075,000 after purchasing an additional 354,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in DexCom by 7.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,879 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter.

DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G5 mobile continuous glucose monitoring system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

