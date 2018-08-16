Devon Energy Corp (DVN) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 728,647 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 23,231 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $32,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 13.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,396,258 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,538,516,000 after buying an additional 5,917,573 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 121.2% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,885,465 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $250,679,000 after buying an additional 4,320,329 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 18.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,388,286 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $234,874,000 after buying an additional 1,150,082 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 46.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,509,525 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $206,938,000 after buying an additional 2,076,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 4.7% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,496,237 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $206,515,000 after buying an additional 293,877 shares during the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DVN. UBS Group raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. M Partners boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $60.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.95.

In related news, Director John E. Bethancourt purchased 12,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.90 per share, for a total transaction of $502,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 56,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,051.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lyndon C. Taylor sold 18,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $772,646.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,936.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $40.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.25, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Devon Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $29.78 and a 52-week high of $46.54.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 5.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

Devon Energy declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 14,600 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.