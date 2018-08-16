Deutsche Wohnen (DWNI) PT Set at €46.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) has been assigned a €46.00 ($52.27) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.50 ($38.07) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($51.14) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €43.50 ($49.43) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($48.86) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €42.33 ($48.11).

Shares of DWNI opened at €41.25 ($46.88) on Tuesday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12-month low of €30.48 ($34.64) and a 12-month high of €38.09 ($43.28).

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units, as well as operates 51 nursing home facilities with approximately 6,700 beds.

